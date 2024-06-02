Serbia populists seek to cement power in vote in Belgrade, key cities after facing fraud accusations

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Voters in Serbia are casting ballots in a rerun election in the capital, Belgrade, and in dozens of other cities and towns, with ruling right-wing populists seeking to cement their already vast hold on power. The vote in Belgrade on Sunday is being held again after reports of widespread irregularities last December triggered political tensions and accusations that President Aleksandar Vucic’s Serbian Progressive Party rigged the vote. Also up for grabs are more than 80 municipal councils and city halls in two other key cities. If the opposition manages to wrestle away at least some of the local councils, not to mention in big cities, it would be a significant shift.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.