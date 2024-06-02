Overnight shooting in Ohio street kills 1 man and wounds 26 other people, news reports say

A shooting on a street in Akron, Ohio, killed one man and wounded 26 other people early Sunday morning. Local news outlets report the shooting happened after midnight near Kelly Avenue and 8th Avenue. Initial reports say a 27-year-old man was killed while dozens of injured victims were transported to area hospitals. The Akron police and fire departments and a representative for the mayor’s office did not immediately respond to an email seeking additional information.

