Hour by hour: A brief timeline of the Allies’ June 6, 1944, D-Day invasion of occupied France

OMAHA BEACH, France (AP) — June 6, 1944, began with Allied aircraft bombing German defenses in Normany, followed by some 1,200 aircraft who carry airborne troops. As dawn breaks, Allied forces start bombing German coastal defenses and shortly after that vessels start putting troops ashore on the five codenamed beaches. By the end of the day, nearly 160,000 Allied troops have landed in Normandy, although there are thousands of casualties.

