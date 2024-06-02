A mass parachute jump over Normandy kicks off commemorations for the 80th anniversary of D-Day

CARENTAN-LES-MARAIS, France (AP) — Parachutists jumped from World War II-era planes into now peaceful Normandy to kick off a week of ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Soldiers from across the United States, Britain, Canada and other Allied nations waded ashore through hails of fire on five beaches on June 6, 1944. World leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British royals are among VIPs that France is expecting for a week of anniversary ceremonies. French officials, grateful Normandy survivors and other admirers are saying “merci” but also goodbye to the fast-dwindling number of D-Day veterans still alive.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.