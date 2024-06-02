A firefighter dies and a long-distance train derails amid heavy rains and flooding in Germany

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Flooding, high river levels and heavy rain led to the death of a firefighter and disrupted train travel across Germany on Sunday. The firefighter died when an inflatable watercraft carrying four firefighters capsized as they navigated flood waters in the town of Pfaffenhofen on the Ilm River in the southern Bavaria region. Late Saturday, a long-distance train derailed after the ground under a section of track collapsed near the town of Schwaebisch Gmund, east of Stuttgart. The 185 passengers were uninjured. German rail operator Deutsche Bahn warned of extensive cancellations and delays and told customers who postponed trips that their tickets would be honored.

