Local officials say fire broke out at an oil refinery in northwestern Russia on Sunday, resulting in deaths and injuries. The regional governor said the fire was not caused by a Ukrainian drone strike and investigators opened a criminal case on suspicion of negligence. Officials did not say whether the fire near the city of Ukhta in Russia’s northwestern Komi Republic has yet been extinguished.

