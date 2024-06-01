With his transgender identity public, skier Jay Riccomini finds success on and off the slopes

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (AP) — Jay Riccomini is increasingly well known in the world of slopestyle skiing. He finished third overall in last season’s World Cup slopestyle standings, and is now mentioned as an Olympic hopeful in 2026. But he has also achieved a different kind of victory: publicly embracing his identity as a gay transgender man. Riccomini kept his identity a secret for years, but broke his silence in an Instagram post in 2021, when he was 17. In one of his first interviews with a national news outlet, Riccomini recently shared with The Associated Press the long road he followed to get where he is today.

