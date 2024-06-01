Black leaders call out Trump’s criminal justice contradictions as he rails against guilty verdict

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump lambasted the guilty verdict of his hush money trial this week from the same Manhattan courthouse that was the site of one of the most notorious examples of injustice in recent New York history that he had a part in. It’s the courthouse where five Black and Latino youths were wrongly convicted 34 years ago in the beating and rape of a white female jogger. Trump famously took out a newspaper ad in New York City in the aftermath of the 1989 attack calling for the execution of the accused. Trump is blasting that same criminal justice system as corrupt and rigged against him. Some Black Americans found irony in that.

By AARON MORRISON and MATT BROWN Associated Press

