A climate activist in Paris stuck a protest poster on Monet’s ‘Poppy Field’

PARIS (AP) — An environmental activist was detained after sticking a protest sign to a Monet painting in Paris’ famed Orsay Museum. It was the latest of several actions by protesters with the group Food Riposte to target artworks in France in calls for action to protect food supplies from further damage to the climate. The museum, known in French as the Musée d’Orsay, is a top tourist destination and home to some of the world’s most-loved Impressionist works. The activist targeted “Poppy Field” by Claude Monet. It’s unclear if the painting was damaged.

