Zambia’s former first lady and daughter arrested over properties worth more than $2 million

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Zambia’s former first lady and one of her daughters have been arrested over their ownership of several properties worth more than $2 million that a law enforcement agency says are suspected to be proceeds of crime. Esther Lungu, the wife of former Zambian President Edgar Lungu, daughter Chiyeso Katete and a family friend were arrested on Thursday, said the Drug Enforcement Commission, a law enforcement agency. The commission said the properties owned by Esther Lungu include 15 apartments worth a total of $1.5 million. The DEC said she couldn’t give a reasonable explanation for how she acquired the properties. Her husband was president of Zambia from 2015 to 2021.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.