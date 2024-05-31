WNBA commissioner says charter flight program still has a few kinks but is running smoothly

NEW YORK (AP) — WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert says the charter flight program still has a few expected kinks but is running smoothly. Engelbert said while it usually takes months of work to put together a charter schedule for a professional league because of plane availability and pilot staffing, the WNBA got it done in a few weeks. The commissioner said that was in large part because of a longstanding relationship with Delta and the blueprint the NBA uses. The WNBA will pay about $25 million per year for the next two years for the flights.

