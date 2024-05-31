US defense secretary says war with China neither imminent nor unavoidable, stressing need for talks

SINGAPORE (AP) — United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told a gathering of top security officials he didn’t see war with China as imminent, nor unavoidable, despite rapidly escalating tensions in the Asia-Pacific region, stressing the importance of renewed dialogue between him and his Chinese counterpart in avoiding “miscalculations and misunderstandings.” Austin’s comments Saturday at the Shangri-La defense forum in Singapore came the day after he met for more than an hour on the sidelines with Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun, the first in-person meeting between the top defense officials since contacts between the American and Chinese militaries broke down in 2022.

