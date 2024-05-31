Slovak prime minister who was shot in an assassination attempt is released from the hospital

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s populist prime minister, Robert Fico, has been released from a hospital where he was treated after an assassination attempt. Miriam Lapunikova, the director of the hospital, said on Friday that Fico was transported to his home, where he continues to recover from the attack. Lapunikova thanked Fico in a statement for being “a disciplined patient.” Fico has been recovering from multiple wounds after being shot in the abdomen as he greeted supporters on May 15 in the town of Handlova, northeast of the capital, Bratislava.

