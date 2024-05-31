Serbs will head to the polls again after fraud reports led to tensions during a December ballot

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Voters in Serbia will go to the polls this weekend in a municipal election in dozens of cities and towns, including a rerun vote in the capital of Belgrade where ruling populists were accused of a fraud at a previous vote in December. The right-wing Serbian Progressive Party of President Aleksandar Vucic is seen as a favorite ahead of the Sunday balloting, aiming to further cement an already wide hold on power. The populist strongman is formally seeking to have his troubled nation join the European Union but has steadily drifted away from pro-EU democracy values in favor of closer ties with Russia and China.

