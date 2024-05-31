Russian court extends the detention of a Russian-US journalist

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has ordered a detained Russian American journalist to be held in jail until Aug. 5 pending her trial on charges of failing to register as a foreign agent. Alsu Kurmasheva was taken into custody on Oct. 18 on charges of not registering as a foreign agent while collecting information about the Russian military. She’s an editor for the U.S. government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Tatar-Bashkir service. Kurmasheva holds U.S. and Russian citizenship and lives in Prague with her husband and two daughters. She could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted according to her employer.

