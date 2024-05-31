Romance Writers of America files for bankruptcy after tumultuous split spurred by racism allegations

The Romance Writers of America has filed for bankruptcy protection following several years of infighting and allegations of racism. The turmoil that fractured the Texas-based trade association has led many of its members to flee. In bankruptcy court documents filed on Wednesday, the association says its membership is down by 80% over the last five years. It says it now can’t cover the costs it committed to paying hotels for its writers conferences and owes nearly $3 million. Relationships within the group started to fray in 2019 over the way it treated one of its authors.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.