Romance Writers of America files for bankruptcy after tumultuous split spurred by racism allegations
By JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press
The Romance Writers of America has filed for bankruptcy protection following several years of infighting and allegations of racism. The turmoil that fractured the Texas-based trade association has led many of its members to flee. In bankruptcy court documents filed on Wednesday, the association says its membership is down by 80% over the last five years. It says it now can’t cover the costs it committed to paying hotels for its writers conferences and owes nearly $3 million. Relationships within the group started to fray in 2019 over the way it treated one of its authors.