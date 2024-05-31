Remains of US missionaries killed by criminal gang members in Haiti returned to family

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The bodies of a U.S. missionary couple killed by gang members in Haiti’s capital have been returned to their family in Missouri. Natalie Lloyd’s parents announced on Facebook that the remains of their daughter and son-in-law arrived Friday in Kansas City. Natalie and Davy Lloyd’s bodies will be taken to their hometown in rural southern Missouri for a funeral Tuesday. Hundreds gathered in Port-au-Prince earlier this week to mourn the death of 47-year-old Haitian Judes Montis, who was killed in the same attack. The slayings occurred as Port-au-Prince crumbles under the relentless assault of violent gangs that control 80% of the city.

