Police break up a network that illegally helped foreigners stay in Thailand, arresting dozens

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai police say they have broken up a large network that illegally helped foreigners, mostly Russians, to stay in Thailand long-term through the use of company nominees or shell companies. Police said Friday that a Russian woman who came to Thailand in 2012 operated the scheme with a Thai woman who was listed as an executive or a shareholder of more than 270 companies in the southern province of Phuket. A total of 98 foreigners in Phuket, including 68 Russians, have been accused of operating businesses without a permit. Foreigners can operate a business in Thailand, but it must be a joint venture with a Thai partner except in specified cases, and they cannot own more than 49% to protect local competitiveness.

