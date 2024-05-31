Oregon utility regulator rejects PacifiCorp request to limit its liability in wildfire lawsuits

Oregon utility regulators have rejected a request from PacifiCorp that sought to limit its liability in wildfire lawsuits. KGW reports that under the proposal, PacifiCorp would only have been responsible for paying out actual economic damages in lawsuit awards. In its rejection of the proposal, the Oregon Public Utility Commission said such a move would prohibit payouts for noneconomic damages such as pain, mental suffering and emotional distress. In a statement, PacifiCorp said it’s considering the commission’s feedback and looking to balance safety and affordability. Over the past year, Oregon juries in multiple verdicts have ordered the utility to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to victims.

