New national team coach Emma Hayes ready for sideline debut as US women look ahead to the Olympics

New women’s national soccer team coach Emma Hayes will be on the sidelines for the first time Saturday when the United States plays a friendly match against South Korea in Colorado. Hayes was named head coach of the United States last November but she finished out the season with Chelsea in Europe before joining her new team in-person. Assistant Twila Kilgore coached the U.S. in the interim, but Hayes was involved from afar. Hayes says the foundation has been laid, now it’s all about the details as the team prepares for the Olympics.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.