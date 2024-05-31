Nelson Mandela’s party has been dealt a seismic election blow. Where does it leave South Africa?

By Sarah Dean and David McKenzie, CNN

Johannesburg, South Africa (CNN) — South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party is set to fall short of a majority for the first time in 30 years after national elections this week, marking the biggest political shift in the country since the end of apartheid.

With results in from 90% of voting districts as of 5.10pm ET, support for the ANC was at 41.04%. The official opposition party, the centrist Democratic Alliance (DA), had 21.72% of the vote.

Behind them were two ANC splinter parties: the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK), led by Zuma, had 13.69% of the votes, and the far-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) had 9.46%, data from the country’s electoral commission showed.

Fed-up voters dealt the party of Nelson Mandela a seismic blow at the polls after years of corruption scandals and economic mismanagement. As a result, the ANC will be forced to form a coalition to stay in government.

The final results are expected to be announced this weekend.

