NBA’s Mavs and NHL’s Stars chase a Dallas double with their deepest playoff run together

DALLAS (AP) — The NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and NHL’s Dallas Stars are deeper in the playoffs together than they’ve ever been. That’s since the Stars moved south from Minnesota 31 years ago. The Mavs have reached the NBA Finals, and the Stars are in the Western Conference Final against Edmonton. It’s been a busy spring at American Airlines Center. Arena workers can convert the floor from ice to hardwood in a matter of hours. Sometimes they do it for games the same day. The chase for a Dallas double comes seven months after the Texas Rangers won their first World Series.

