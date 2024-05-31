Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul match delayed due to Tyson’s medical issue

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Mike Tyson’s highly-anticipated match against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has been postponed after Tyson suffered an ulcer flareup earlier this week, Tyson’s publicist and Netflix announced Friday.

“I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flareup, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover,” Tyson said in a statement.

“My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

A representative for the Hall of Fame boxer told CNN, Tyson, 57, had an ulcer flare up during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles and “became nauseous and dizzy” 30 minutes before landing. “He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him,” his rep added.

Paul, who competed in his first boxing match in 2018 after achieving social media stardom, agreed to the postponement to “ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level.”

“I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night,” Paul said in a statement. “My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake – when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish. Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup.”

The bout was scheduled for July 20, streaming exclusively on Netflix at the 80,000-seat capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

Tyson’s publicist said a new date for the tilt will be announced on June 7.

The fight was to be Tyson’s first since he took on Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout in November 2020 and his first professional match since 2005. The former world heavyweight champion, notorious for biting part of Evander Holyfield’s ear off in 1997, is widely considered one of the best boxers in history.

Tyson, who will turn 58 at the end of June, has said his preparations for the bout include giving up both sex and marijuana. And he’s shown off his chiseled physique in several TV appearances – proof, he says, he’s still a match for 27-year-old Paul.

