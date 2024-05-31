LGBTQ+ Pride Month is starting to show its colors around the world. What to know
By GEOFF MULVIHILL
Associated Press
Pride Month is kicking off around the world with parades and festivals in cities large and small. The annual celebration of LGBTQ+ people and culture begins Saturday against a complicated backdrop of backlashes. Rights have been lost around the world and advocates say over 60 countries have anti-LGBTQ+ laws. In the U.S., a wave of laws in Republican-controlled states rein in the rights of transgender minors and companies such as Target face criticism for prominently displaying Pride-themed merchandise. The discount retailer isn’t putting those products in every store this year but remains a major sponsor of NYC Pride.