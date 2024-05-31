Ledecky says faith in Olympic anti-doping system at ‘all-time low’ after Chinese swimming case
NEW YORK (AP) — Olympic champion Katie Ledecky says faith in the anti-doping system is at an “all-time low” in the wake of the way global regulators handled a case involving Chinese swimmers. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist is looking to add to her haul this summer in Paris. In an interview with “CBS News Sunday Morning,” Ledecky expressed concern that she and many others won’t be competing on a level playing field at what could be her fourth Olympics in France.