How the media covered the aftermath of Trump’s conviction — and his remarks the following morning

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN and MSNBC both cut away from former President Donald Trump’s live remarks Friday about halfway through to offer fact checks, and never returned. Two networks popular with Trump supporters — Fox News and Newsmax — carried all of the former president talking about his felony conviction and other topics. The different strategies spoke to how the nation’s political divisions carry over into the media, along with illustrating how journalists continue to wrestle with how best to deal with Trump as he’s well into his third run for the presidency. CNN said it cut away from Trump when his remarks “no longer held news value for our audience.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.