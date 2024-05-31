From his Montana ranch, a retired lawmaker in a crowded House race is angling for a comeback

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Former Rep. Denny Rehberg of Montana is pursuing an unlikely path to victory in one of America’s biggest congressional districts, where ranchers and open space dominate. The six-term lawmaker has raised little money and hasn’t shown up much on the campaign trail leading up to Tuesday’s Republican primary. Instead he’s counting on name recognition to elevate him above a crowded field in the open race to replace Rep. Matt Rosendale. His opponents suggest Rehberg’s time has passed after he lost a bruising 2012 U.S. Senate race. And he’s been vastly outspent by opponent Troy Downing, the state insurance commissioner.

By MATTHEW BROWN and AMY BETH HANSON Associated Press

