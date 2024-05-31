Drew Gordon: Former NBA forward and brother of Denver Nuggets star dies at age 33

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

(CNN) — Drew Gordon, a former NBA forward and the brother of Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon, has died, according to the team.

“The Denver Nuggets organization is devastated to learn about the tragic passing of Drew Gordon,” the team posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Drew was far too young to leave this world, but his legacy will forever live on through his three beautiful children and all of his loved ones,” the statement added.

ESPN reports the 33-year-old was involved in a car accident in Portland, Oregon, according to Gordon’s agent.

CNN has reached out to Gordon’s agent for comment and Portland police for details about the car accident.

Gordon featured for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2014-15 season, and he also played abroad in Lithuania with Rytas Vilnius and Poland with Enea Zastal BC Zielona Góra, where he was part of a team that won the Polish Championship.

“The world of basketball was shocked by sad news – our former player Drew Gordon died aged 33. Rest in peace, Drew,” Rytas Vilnius posted in a statement on Facebook.

CNN’s Martynas Ruseckas contributed reporting.