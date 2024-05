COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to the east side of the city for a small aircraft that made an emergency landing in a field.

CSFD said the aircraft landed north of Airport Rd. and Powers Blvd. Everyone on board is out of the plane and being evaluated for injuries.

KRDO 13 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates once we know more.