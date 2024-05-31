Skip to Content
News

CSFD extinguishes fire near Gold Camp Rd.

Image of the fire captured with a drone
CSFD
Image of the fire captured with a drone
By
today at 7:01 PM
Published 7:06 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a fire near Gold Camp Rd. and Sunrise Ln. Friday evening.

CSFD said residents in the area reported seeing a lightning strike hit the ground and then seeing fire and smoke.

The fire department said they used a drone to pinpoint the fire and sent crews to the scene.

Approximately 40 minutes after first reporting the fire, CSFD said crews had contained the fire and were working to mop up hot spots.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content