CSFD extinguishes fire near Gold Camp Rd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a fire near Gold Camp Rd. and Sunrise Ln. Friday evening.

CSFD said residents in the area reported seeing a lightning strike hit the ground and then seeing fire and smoke.

The fire department said they used a drone to pinpoint the fire and sent crews to the scene.

Approximately 40 minutes after first reporting the fire, CSFD said crews had contained the fire and were working to mop up hot spots.