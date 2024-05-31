Competency hearing set for man accused of shooting 2 people in a UCCS dorm room

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Nicholas Jordan, the man accused of killing two people in a University of Colorado Colorado Springs dorm room was in an El Paso County courtroom Friday.

During proceedings Friday, a competency hearing was scheduled for the afternoon of Aug. 16. In April Jordan was deemed incompetent to stand trial by state psychologists. The prosecution then asked for a second competency evaluation.

At this time, Jordan is in the custody of the state hospital.

Two people were found dead in a dorm room on the UCCS campus on the morning of Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. Jordan was arrested on Feb. 19 in Colorado Springs.

Both Jordan and one of the victims, Samuel Knopp were students at the university. The second victim, Celie Rain Montgomery, was not a registered student.

Jordan is also facing additional charges stemming from an alleged assault of a peace officer while in jail. Court documents show that Jordan is accused of assaulting an El Paso County deputy on March 20. Documents say that Jordan punched a deputy several times before other officers could pull Jordan away.

