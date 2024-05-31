Charlotte police plan investigation update on fatal shootings of 4 officers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina’s largest city plan to update the public on the investigation into the fatal shootings of four law enforcement officers a month ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department scheduled a Friday evening media briefing about the April 29 shootings. They were the deadliest against law enforcement officers since 2016, when a sniper killed five officers at a Dallas protest. The Charlotte shootings happened when officers from a U.S. Marshals Task Force attempted to serve warrants on a man at a house. The wanted man was fatally shot. Police said there were also two females in the house, and they were cooperating and had not been charged.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.