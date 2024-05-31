CDOT opens Independence Pass for 2024 season

LAKE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced Friday that Independence Pass on Colorado Highway 82 has opened for the season.

CDOT workers unlocked the seasonal closure gates on both sides of the pass at noon on Friday and the road was reopened to motorists.

CDOT said before the pass was opened for the season, avalanche mitigation was conducted, heavy snow was removed, a sinkhole was fixed, and other road repairs were made.

According to CDOT, all vehicles 35-feet or longer are prohibited on Independence Pass. The restriction is due to tight curves, steep inclines, and narrow lanes on some sections of the pass, and applies to vehicles and trailers with a combined length of more than 35 feet. Motorists should plan for the restriction to be in place on CO 82 between Mile Point 47.2 (west side, near Aspen) and MP 84.2 (east side, near Twin Lakes/Leadville and about one mile west of the junction with US Highway 24).

CDOT also wants to warn drivers that loose rock is common along CO 82 on Independence Pass and can develop due to regular and frequent freeze/thaw cycles in mountainous locations with year-round winter weather. Motorists and cyclists should check weather conditions prior to traveling mountain passes, as spring snowstorms can prompt closures or slow traffic.

Real-time road conditions are available at COtrip.org.