A manhunt is on after suspect shot at officers and took a hostage in Nebraska, authorities say

(CNN) — A manhunt is on for a suspect who took a woman hostage and fled after opening fire on officers trying to serve an arrest warrant Thursday night in Omaha, Nebraska, authorities said.

The suspect is Jason Davenport, 42, of Council Bluffs, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release. He is about 6-foot-3, between 170 and 200 pounds and took off in a gray Ford Fusion with Iowa plates, the Omaha Police Department said on X.

Davenport is believed to be armed and may be injured, and anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately, they said.

“Davenport was believed to have fled from law enforcement last week and is the subject of an active arrest warrant,” state police said.

On Thursday night, “while troopers attempted to make contact, Davenport exited the residence firing a handgun,” they said.

Troopers and an Omaha Police officer returned fire, but Davenport managed to take a woman hostage and escape in the Ford Fusion, troopers said. No officers or troopers were injured.

Officials did not give any details on the identity of the hostage, including whether she has any connection to Davenport.

“Troopers and officers pursued, but they lost visual as the vehicle drove through Upland Park,” troopers said. “Officers from multiple agencies searched the area with assistance from NSP and OPD helicopters, but were unable to locate Davenport, the vehicle, or his hostage.”

