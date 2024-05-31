5 things to know for May 31: Trump verdict, Plane safety, Gun violence, Ukraine, Hawaii power cuts

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Likely created using artificial intelligence, a viral image of Gaza with the text “All Eyes on Rafah” has taken over the internet. The graphic has been shared more than 46 million times on Instagram alone, raising both questions and critiques.

1. Trump verdict

A New York jury found Donald Trump guilty of all 34 counts of falsifying business records in his hush money criminal trial, a historic verdict that makes him the first former president in US history to be convicted of a felony. Trump faces the possibility of a prison sentence or probation for his crimes stemming from a hush money payment scheme to an adult film star that he helped facilitate ahead of the 2016 presidential election. The former president called the jury’s decision a “disgrace” and said the “real verdict” will come during the November election. For now, Trump will remain out of prison as he awaits his sentencing, currently set for July 11. A felony conviction of a former president or party front-runner is unprecedented, but Trump, who is the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee, can still run for office.

2. Plane safety

Boeing executives met with FAA officials on Thursday to present plans for improving plane safety following a mid-flight fuselage blowout in January. The sweeping changes are meant to reassure the public, airline customers and regulators that the troubled company’s planes are safe. The plan includes several components to improve employee training, clarify instructions for assembly line employees and prevent suppliers from shipping defective components to Boeing, the agency said. The FAA had ordered outgoing Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to develop the roadmap after two reviews in February found serious problems with the company’s Max jets and other quality control issues at the planemaker.

3. Gun violence

A Minneapolis shooting on Thursday evening left two people dead — including an officer ambushed by someone he thought needed help. Police initially were called to the city’s Whittier neighborhood on a report of two people shot at an apartment building. When the 28-year-old officer arrived on the scene, he was shot in “a very close encounter” with the suspect as he attempted to render first aid to other individuals struck by gunfire, according to authorities. The suspect in the shooting was also killed and four others were wounded. The incident is one of approximately 180 mass shootings in the US so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

4.Ukraine

President Joe Biden has given permission to Ukraine to carry out limited strikes inside Russian territory with American munitions. The loosening of the restrictions marks a break from long-standing policy and comes amid growing international pressure from close US allies. The potential strikes will be limited to the area around Kharkiv, US officials said, after Russia made significant advances around the city. The Biden administration, however, is standing firm in not allowing Ukraine to use the most formidable munition it has been given to fire into Russia: the long-range missiles known as ATACMS that can hit targets 200 miles away.

5. Hawaii power cuts

The main power utility in Hawaii will cut off electricity to some areas in future extreme weather conditions to avoid another wildfire disaster. The planned shutoffs are in response to last year’s fire that killed more than 100 people in Lahaina on the island of Maui and caused $6 billion in damages. High wind and red flag warnings were issued on the day of the devastating fires, but the community’s siren warning system did not sound. Investigations also found that the disaster was exacerbated by a lack of preparation and coordination. The new safety program goes into effect July 1 and could impact tens of thousands of utility customers on the islands.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Scientists say we need to send clocks to the moon

There is an ongoing international effort to keep time accurately on the moon, but it’s not as easy as it may sound.

12-year-old wins 96th Scripps National Spelling Bee

To secure the victory, 12-year-old Bruhat Soma of Florida correctly spelled abseil, habitude, indumentum, dehnstufe, Okvik and Hoofddorp — and correctly defined “sine qua non.” Impressive!

Dallas Mavericks advance to NBA Finals

The Dallas Mavericks will face the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. Basketball fans, mark your calendars for Game 1 on June 6.

Jeep reveals its first EV for America

Jeep, widely known for making rugged off-road vehicles, has unveiled its first fully electric SUV for the North American market.

Dinosaur fossil could fetch up to $6 million at auction

A “virtually complete” Stegosaurus skeleton will be sold at a Sotheby’s auction this summer — but not everyone is happy about it.

QUIZ TIME

Which state could become the first to require schools to display the Ten Commandments in all classrooms?

A. Alabama

B. Kansas

C. Louisiana

D. Tennessee

TODAY’S NUMBER

140,000

That’s how many people in the US successfully filed their federal tax returns using Direct File, a free tax filing program launched by the IRS this year. The IRS said Thursday that it will expand the program in 2025.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“We should remain alert, not be alarmed.”

— Dr. Nirav Shah, the principal deputy director of the CDC, announcing that another person in Michigan tested positive for bird flu in connection to an outbreak in dairy cattle. It is the second human case reported in the state and the fourth ever in the US.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

How to cook the perfect French omelette

CNN’s Richard Quest traveled to France to learn how to craft the perfect omelette! Watch this video to receive expert omelette advice from a world-renowned chef.

