10-year-old girl survives apparent murder-suicide shooting that killed mother, HCSO says

By Courtney Fischer

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) — A critically injured 10-year-old girl is the only survivor in a shooting that left two adults dead at a Spring-area apartment complex. Officials are calling the incident a murder-suicide.

Harris County sheriff’s deputies were called to The Pierpont apartments in the 23700 block of Springwoods Village Parkway near the Hardy Toll Road around 5 p.m. Thursday.

At the scene, they found a 33-year-old woman, a 39-year-old man, and a 10-year-old child who had been shot. The man and woman were pronounced dead, and the child was taken to the hospital via Life Flight.

The Spring Fire Department posted a video on social media of the medical helicopter leaving the scene.

Investigators believe the girl’s mother was arguing with her boyfriend when he shot her and then apparently shot himself. It’s not clear what led to the child being shot in the stomach, but investigators said she may have been caught in the crossfire.

Crime scene reconstructionists were working to determine exactly how the shooting unfolded.

ABC13 asked deputies if there was a history of domestic violence between the couple. The sergeant on the scene said he didn’t immediately know, but it’s something investigators would look into.

