World defense officials hold talks in Singapore with tensions between China and the US as backdrop

SINGAPORE (AP) — Top defense officials, government leaders and diplomats from around the world are gathering in Singapore for Asia’s premier security forum this weekend, which comes at a time of increasing tension between the United States and China, as both look to win new influence and allies as they press competing agendas in the Indo-Pacific region. Beijing in recent years has been rapidly expanding its navy and is becoming growingly assertive in pressing its claim to virtually the entire South China Sea. The U.S., meantime, has been ramping up military exercises in the region with its allies to underscore its “free and open Indo-Pacific” concept.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.