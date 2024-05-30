US District Judge Larry Hicks dies after being struck by vehicle near Nevada courthouse
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Police in Nevada say a federal judge was fatally struck by a vehicle near the courthouse in Reno. Police identified a pedestrian involved in a crash at an intersection near the federal courthouse Wednesday as U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks. Police say Hicks was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Police say the driver is cooperating and impairment doesn’t appear to be a factor. Hicks served as the Washoe County district attorney in the 1970s and was nominated to U.S. District Court by President George W. Bush. Hicks was the father of current Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks.