The Latest | Trump becomes first former US president to be convicted of felony crimes

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty on all 34 counts in his criminal hush money trial. It is the first time a former president was ever tried or convicted in a criminal case, and is the first of Trump’s four indictments to reach trial. At the heart of the charges are reimbursements paid to Trump’s former lawyer for a hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels in exchange for not going public with her claim about a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump. The charges are punishable by up to four years in prison. The judge has set Trump’s sentencing for July 11.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.