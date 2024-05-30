Tennessee officers accused of shielding a man committing sex crimes. Police deny extortion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal lawsuit claims police officers in a Tennessee city were paid off to obstruct any efforts to investigate sexual assault allegations against a man that included multiple victims over several years. The Johnson City Police Department has denied the accusation. The claim comes from one of two federal civil suits accusing Sean Williams of drugging and raping people while police did little to investigate him. Lawyers for the women identified as Jane Does 1-9 also say have provided information for a federal public corruption investigation of the police department. Williams faces federal and state charges, including child rape. His lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

