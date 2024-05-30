Sacré bleu! The French Open banned alcohol in the stands after fans were called out for rowdiness

PARIS (AP) — The French Open has banned fans from having alcohol in the stands at the Grand Slam tournament in Paris. Tournament director Amélie Mauresmo announced the new rule Thursday after some player complaints about rowdy crowds. One said a spectator spat chewed gum at him. Another player, No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek, told the fans at her victory over Naomi Osaka in the event’s main stadium on Wednesday night that they should not make so much noise during points. Mauresmo said she thought spectators at sports events have pushed the boundaries since coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By HOWARD FENDRICH and TOM NOUVIAN Associated Press

