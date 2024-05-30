Restaurant owner in Boston’s North End to run for mayor because of outdoor dining policy

By Laura Haefeli

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A restaurant owner in Boston’s North End announced he’ll be running for mayor in 2025 and he’ll be focused on returning outdoor dining to the neighborhood.

Vows to bring outdoor dining back to North End

“I am an adopted son of this neighborhood and this great city,” said Jorge Mendoza Iturralde.

“After the pandemic, restaurants throughout Boston were granted the opportunity to perhaps recoup some of their losses with outdoor patios. It’s putting us at a great disadvantage when the rest of the city has outdoor dining.”

Starting May 1, restaurants around Boston were permitted to setup outdoor dining spaces, except in the North End. The city cited complaints from residents about parking and trash, plus the narrow streets. Restaurant owners and patrons, however, call the policy unfair.

Despite not officially declaring his candidacy, Mendoza Iturralde said vote for him and outdoor dining will be back on the table.

“I’m going to give it the best shot that I can and to get my message across,” said Mendoza Iturralde.

But there are concerns.

“As far as I know, he hasn’t held any political positions before,” said North End restaurant worker Phil DiPietrantonio.

Brother accused of shooting man outside bakery

And that’s not all Mendoza Iturralde is up against. His brother, Patrick Mendoza, is accused of shooting a man outside of the Modern Pastry bakery last year.

“It is what it is,” said Mendoza Iturralde. “I love my brother, he’s a good person, he’s innocent until proven guilty.”

Loyal customers and restaurant workers said their need for outdoor dining is so severe, Mendoza Iturralde may stand a chance of winning.

“I think the North End would vote for him,” said North End resident Jerry.

“Business is down, people aren’t coming here as much, they want to go to the other places that have outdoor dining,” said DiPietrantonio. “It is unheard of for someone to run on one topic but this is a very important topic here.”

No other candidate has declared for the 2025 mayoral race yet, including Mayor Michelle Wu.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.