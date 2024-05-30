‘Pure grit.’ Jordan Chiles is making a run at a second Olympics, this time on her terms

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jordan Chiles is making another run at the Olympics. The gymnast who helped the American women win silver at the Tokyo Games in 2021 is aiming to make the five-woman team that will be in Paris this summer. It’s been an eventful three years for Chiles, who starred at UCLA for two years before returning to elite training last summer. Chiles says she is trying for another Olympic team because she feels as if she’s never been 100% in her career. Chiles will try to take another forward step at the U.S. Championships in Fort Worth, the last major event before the Olympic Trials.

