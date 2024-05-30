Police dismantle pro-Palestinian camp at Wayne State University in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Police have dismantled a pro-Palestinian encampment at Wayne State University in Detroit two days after the school suspended in-person classes and encouraged staff to work remotely. Television footage showed campus and Detroit police in riot gear tearing down fencing early Thursday. Eight people were arrested. President Kimberly Andrews Espy says the camp posed health and safety issues. Protest camps sprang up across the U.S. as students demanded their universities stop doing business with Israel or companies that they say support its war in Gaza.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.