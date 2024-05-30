Minneapolis teen sentenced to more than 30 years in fatal shooting at Mall of America

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis teenager has been sentenced to more than 30 years for a fatal shooting that shut down the Mall of America during the holiday shopping rush in 2022. Nineteen-year-old Taeshawn Adams-Wright pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in March in the killing of 19-year-old Johntae Hudson, of Minneapolis. The shooting happened the evening of Dec. 23, 2022, after a fight broke out between two groups of teens in the Bloomington mall, the country’s largest shopping center. Prosecutors said Adams-Wright and others chased Hudson through the Nordstrom store. Hudson was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

