Memphis man convicted of sex trafficking 14-year-old girl

TUCSON, Arizona (KVOA) — A Memphis man is convicted in Tucson of sex trafficking a 14-year-old girl.

He’s a 33-year-old Maurice Alexander.

Alexander was convicted in federal court last week after a three-day trial.

He was found guilty of various sex trafficking crimes.

The jury found him guilty of the following:

-Sex trafficking of a minor by force, fraud, or coercion -Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor -Transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity -Production of child pornography

In October of 2021, Tucson police responded to a call from a 14-year-old girl who told officers she was being trafficked.

TPD’s investigation determined Alexander trafficked the girl through.

Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, and Colorado

Court documents News 4 Tucson obtained to state the following:

-Alexander recruited the 14-year-old on Snapchat in August 2021 -After meeting the child at a hotel in Phoenix he sexually assaulted her to see if she would be able to make him money -After traveling to Tucson Alexander took “Jane Doe” to an apartment in Tucson where they provided her with cocaine, methamphetamine, and prescription opioids. -“Jane Doe” was forced to engage in acts of commercial sex at the apartment. This was a joint investigation between Tucson police and Homeland Security Investigations

Alexander could be facing life in prison. He will be sentenced in August.

