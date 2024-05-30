Massive international police operation takes down ransomware networks, arrests 4 suspects
By MIKE CORDER
Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police coordinated by the European Union’s justice agency have taken down computer networks responsible for spreading ransomware via infected emails. They are calling it the biggest ever international operation against the lucrative form of cybercrime. The European Union’s judicial cooperation agency, Eurojust, said Thursday that police arrested four “high value” suspects, took down more than 100 servers and seized control of over 2,000 internet domains. The huge takedown this week involved coordinated raids in Germany, the Netherlands, France, Denmark, Ukraine, the United States and United Kingdom.