Lenny Kravitz is still all about being celibate as he waits for the right person

(CNN) — Lenny Kravitz’s leather pants continue to stay on.

In a recently published interview with The Guardian, Kravitz opened about discovering that his father was having an affair, a story recounted in his 2020 memoir. His father, he said, told him he too would end up cheating on his spouse.

“He became right. After the marriage [to actress Lisa Bonet], I became more like him,” Kravitz told The Guardian. “I was becoming a player.”

The Grammy-winning singer and guitarist ended up divorcing Bonet in 1993 and discussed how he felt about his cheating ways.

“I didn’t like it. I didn’t want to be that guy,” he said. “So I had to tackle that and it took years.”

That meant “taking responsibility,” he said, adding he had to have “discipline” and not let “my own desires take over.”

Kravitz said he’s not been in a serious relationship in nine years. The reporter then asked if Kravitz was being genuine when he stated previously that he wanted to be celibate until he found the right person. Kravitz confirmed his stance.

“Yes,” he said. “It’s a spiritual thing.”

Kravitz had previously opened up in interviews about his decision to stay celibate, saying in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning in 2008 that he believed that “in the end, that’s going to help me to find the right person.”

“So I’m not going to waiver on that. That’s a promise I made to God three years ago,” he said at the time.

Kravitz has been linked to stars like Nicole Kidman, Adriana Lima and Kylie Minogue in the past.

He now says, however, “I have become very set in my ways, in the way I live.”

