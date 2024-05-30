Skip to Content
Homicide victim identified; CSPD says no suspect in custody as investigation continues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a shooting near the 100 block of S. Union Blvd. just before midnight on May 17.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound who was declared dead at the scene.

According to CSPD, the El Paso County Coroner has identified the shooting victim as 30-year-old Peter Espino. His death is being investigated as a homicide. It is the 18th homicide this year in Colorado Springs.

CSPD said detectives continue to investigate the shooting and there is no suspect in custody at this time.

This remains an active investigation, and anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719-) 444-4000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

