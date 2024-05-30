Guillain-Barre syndrome ‘more common than expected’ with RSV vaccine in older people, CDC reiterates

NEW YORK (AP) — Reports of a rare nervous system disorder are “more common than expected” in older U.S. adults who got the new RSV vaccines. That’s according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Thursday that is similar to what the organization said in February. Government officials say the benefits for people 60 and older still outweigh the risks and do not plan to change their recommendation. More than 10 million older adults have gotten the vaccine. The new CDC report focused on 28 cases of the syndrome in people who were vaccinated, and all but one developed symptoms within 21 days. That translated to 1.5 cases per million in people who got the GSK RSV vaccine, and five cases per million in recipients of the Pfizer shot.

